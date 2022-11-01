Create New Account
Petroglyphs By The Split Rock
#bibleevidence #discoveredmedia #splitrock #ProjectTruthBeam #petroglyphs These are some Petroglyphs that I was able to locate near the Split Rock. this is not all of them as I was only able to locate 55 of them. On these there are Proto-Sinaitic Script which is the earliest form of Hebrew. This shows that the Israelites that spoke Hebrew left Egypt, crossed the Yam Suph and came to the split rock at Horeb, just like the Bible says. The evidence of the Exodus has been preserved! Praise God! Please share this out, like, subscribe and leave a comment.

