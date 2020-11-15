1776 RETURNS: Alex Jones' Most Epic Speech Ever At Million MAGA March

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Alex Jones is an American Hero. He was banned from many social media platforms in 2018 because he is speaking the TRUTH.
And TRUTH is treason in the empire of lies.
The answer to 1984 is 1776!
#AlexJones #MAGA #Liberty
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