© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
National Association of Secretary of State (NASS) Are They On The Up and Up? Or Do They Help Steal Elections?
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • March 01, 2022
A look at this association and the power they have over our local elections. If we are to take our country back starting at the local level then we need to understand how they work. We need to scrutinize every local office and who is running for them.
https://ballotpedia.org/Secretary_of_State_(state_executive_office)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/?s=Jena+Griswold
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/fbi-raids-home-county-clerk-whistleblower-tina-peters-state-official-refused-wipe-election-data-computers-without-making-copy/
https://presscalifornia.com/2020/11/22/harris-along-with-padilla-worked-with-soros-front-to-help-calif-vote-saf
https://www.dhillonlaw.com/lawsuits/ohandley-v-padilla/
https://vimeo.com/564645012
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/huge-dr-shiva-discovers-existence-secretive-long-fuse-report-exposes-twitter-government-collusion-momentous-discovery-pentagon-papers/
https://vashiva.com/mit-phd-lawsuit-first-to-uncover-u-s-government-censorship-system-to-silence-speech/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/az-attorney-general-mark-brnovich-threatens-prosecute-soros-funded-secretary-state-katie-hobbs-rigging-2022/
https://nationalfile.com/georgia-secretary-of-state-paid-gabriel-sterlings-company-four-times-his-annual-salary-during-2020-election/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gabriel_Sterling
https://www.nass.org/
https://www.nass.org/membership/corporate-affiliates
https://ballotpedia.org/Secretary_of_State_(state_executive_office)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/?s=Jena+Griswold
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/fbi-raids-home-county-clerk-whistleblower-tina-peters-state-official-refused-wipe-election-data-computers-without-making-copy/
https://presscalifornia.com/2020/11/22/harris-along-with-padilla-worked-with-soros-front-to-help-calif-vote-saf
https://www.dhillonlaw.com/lawsuits/ohandley-v-padilla/
https://vimeo.com/564645012
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/huge-dr-shiva-discovers-existence-secretive-long-fuse-report-exposes-twitter-government-collusion-momentous-discovery-pentagon-papers/
https://vashiva.com/mit-phd-lawsuit-first-to-uncover-u-s-government-censorship-system-to-silence-speech/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/az-attorney-general-mark-brnovich-threatens-prosecute-soros-funded-secretary-state-katie-hobbs-rigging-2022/
https://nationalfile.com/georgia-secretary-of-state-paid-gabriel-sterlings-company-four-times-his-annual-salary-during-2020-election/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gabriel_Sterling
https://www.nass.org/
https://www.nass.org/membership/corporate-affiliates
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.