NEED TO KNOW: THE FETZER REPORT EPISODE 111 - 18 JANUARY 2021

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Need to Know Episode 111 (18 January 2021) with Carl Herman and Chris Weinert. Coverage of the major news stories of the day including the final hours of trusting the plan and Trump. False flag January 6th Capitol Invasion exposed. Can the globalist traitors in congress impeach Trump a third time? Scamdemic data, lockdowns do nothing, Mrna injection will kill you, but trust the cult of the white coat and many more.