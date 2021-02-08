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GRENADA!!! DEEP STATE LOSING! BIDEN ADMINISTRATION LOSING NARRATIVE! [EP. #05]
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470 views • February 08, 2021
In this week’s episode we discuss the Deep State’s losing battle and the Biden Administration’s losing battle to hold the narrative that he was legitimately elected President. Learn about Mike Lindell’s documentary exposing the stolen election on November 3rd, Jeff Bezos stepping down as CEO of Amazon, Trump’s statements from The Office of the Former President, Biden’s Air Force One theater show, General Flynn’s interview, and Trump’s return to social media. The war continues on as disinformation and military operations take over the conversation in America.
Check out The Collegiate American website for monthly geopolitical updates. Link below:
https://brendanecker035.wixsite.com/mysite
- Seeking the Truth.
- Speaking the Truth.
- Restoring the Republic.
- The Collegiate American.
#ExposeTheDeepState #DrainTheSwamp #MAGA #seekingthetruth #speakingthetruth #restoringtherepublic #thecollegiateamerican
Check out The Collegiate American website for monthly geopolitical updates. Link below:
https://brendanecker035.wixsite.com/mysite
- Seeking the Truth.
- Speaking the Truth.
- Restoring the Republic.
- The Collegiate American.
#ExposeTheDeepState #DrainTheSwamp #MAGA #seekingthetruth #speakingthetruth #restoringtherepublic #thecollegiateamerican
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