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Pauls UFO video analysis - Killing the UAP FAKE Noise Again! NASA+SUN+BIRD UFOs ] - OT Chan Live#365
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41 views • January 30, 2021
#dreamteam #thirdphaseofmoon #gufon #ufo #ufos #aliens #debunking
Topics:-
1) Gen Chat
2) UFO man - Bird sitting in air - Matrix effect
3) TPOM latest batch of so called recieved UFO videos
a) Nite Kite at night
b) Flare drop from jet
c) Black Diamond Kite with 3 LED lights
d) Possible plane with landing lights heading towards city
film through double layered glass on hotel
4) A look at various kites that can hover and do crazy movements
including stringless ones and a Possible kite that matches video
5) Sun UFOs solved - Jets and contrails in front of sun (lack of
details as usual no loc/date direction looking. no APPs used
like flightradar24 and heaves-above
6) NASA Tank drop video - GUFON thinks its a UFO x-wing
I run it through filters and tell you what it is.
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr)
A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout
is coming.
cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
New SubscribeStar (I would like this used over Patreon now)
https://www.subscribestar.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
Topics:-
1) Gen Chat
2) UFO man - Bird sitting in air - Matrix effect
3) TPOM latest batch of so called recieved UFO videos
a) Nite Kite at night
b) Flare drop from jet
c) Black Diamond Kite with 3 LED lights
d) Possible plane with landing lights heading towards city
film through double layered glass on hotel
4) A look at various kites that can hover and do crazy movements
including stringless ones and a Possible kite that matches video
5) Sun UFOs solved - Jets and contrails in front of sun (lack of
details as usual no loc/date direction looking. no APPs used
like flightradar24 and heaves-above
6) NASA Tank drop video - GUFON thinks its a UFO x-wing
I run it through filters and tell you what it is.
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr)
A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout
is coming.
cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
New SubscribeStar (I would like this used over Patreon now)
https://www.subscribestar.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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