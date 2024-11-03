Destruction of America

If the Holy Scriptures are any guide at all, then one must expect a certain and terrifying immediate and historical judgment upon the United States.

Why? Because we have institutionalized child abuse.

It is protected by our governing class as of 2024 (and earlier).

There is no forgiveness for this.

It justifies Civil War.

If the “citizens” refuse to fight for the Children, then

it justifies a “Sodom and Gommorah” response from Heaven.

Civil War is vastly milder than a Sodom and Gomorrah judgement.

Fritz Berggren, PhD

bloodandfaith.com