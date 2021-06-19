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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1028 - Nancy Churchwell - Report on the crime
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51 views • June 19, 2021
Smith, a former security guard for the apartment complex where Nancy worked as manager, went back to talk to her in an attempt to get his job back after being fired. When she refused, he shot her, before fleeing the scene. He later died in a shootout with Dallas police.
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