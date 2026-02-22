US military flights over past 2 days, published by Flight Radar

US military flights over the past two days, as published by Flight Radar.

Due to the type of transponders they use, they appear to “disappear” over the Atlantic Ocean.

💬🇮🇷 Earlier today, a U.S. Navy MQ-4C Triton (reg. 169660, callsign OVRLD1) declared a general emergency (squawk 7700) during ISR operations over the Gulf of Oman before disappearing from Flightradar24.

While there is some speculation, the drone most likely returned to base.

Adding, from another flight radar: A Russian Ilyushin Il-76TD cargo plane landed in Tehran a few hours ago