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Video conflicts with Warren's claim that she lost job over pregnancy
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5 views • October 08, 2019
Video appears to contradict Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren's claim that she was fired from teaching job after becoming 'visibly pregnant'; reaction and analysis from Fox News contributors Mo Elleithee, executive director of Georgetown University's Institute of Politics and Public Service, and Ari Fleischer, former White House press secretary. #FoxNews
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