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Really Simple Syndication - #SolutionsWatch,, JAMES CORBETT
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120 views • February 24, 2021
Really Simple Syndication - #SolutionsWatch
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=40167
#SolutionsWatch isn't just about the Big Ideas. It's also about the simple tricks, tips and techniques that we can use to regain power over our lives and help create the world we want. Today, James explores one very simple and tragically under-appreciated tool: Really Simple Syndication.
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=40167
#SolutionsWatch isn't just about the Big Ideas. It's also about the simple tricks, tips and techniques that we can use to regain power over our lives and help create the world we want. Today, James explores one very simple and tragically under-appreciated tool: Really Simple Syndication.
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