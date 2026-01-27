The Importance of Resilience and Emotional Regulation, an interview with Dr. Brody Miller

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
Violence, stress, and constant stimulation train the brain to stay in survival mode. Dr. Miller explains how focus, emotional regulation, and simple practices can rebuild cognitive strength—starting with something as small as focused attention. Resilience is trainable.
#EmotionalRegulation #MentalResilience #BrainTraining #FocusSkills #InnerStrength
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport