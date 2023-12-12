Create New Account
Glenn Beck: New Poll Shows Shocking Amount of Mail-in Voter Fraud
Published 17 hours ago

Blaze Media Glenn Beck  |  According to a new poll by The Heartland Institute/Rasmussen Reports, a SHOCKING amount of respondents admitted to committing at least one kind of mail-in voter fraud during the 2020 election.


https://x.com/glennbeck/status/1734309924673376300?s=20

Keywords
glenn beckblaze tv2020 election fraudbiden regimevoter fraud polling

