Jesus Christ Is The Smiting Stone, The Chief Corner Stone And The Rock-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-MAY 11 2023

Your King James Bible talks about a very particular stone that performs 3 very specific operations. This stone is the 'smiting stone' of God's judgment and wrath, this stone is the 'rejected stone' that is unwanted by the Jews, and this stone is the foundational bedrock of the New Testament Christian Church. What is this stone? A better question would be Who is this Stone?



"Thou sawest till that a stone was cut out without hands, which smote the image upon his feet that were of iron and clay, and brake them to pieces. Then was the iron, the clay, the brass, the silver, and the gold, broken to pieces together, and became like the chaff of the summer threshingfloors; and the wind carried them away, that no place was found for them: and the stone that smote the image became a great mountain, and filled the whole earth." Daniel 2:34,35 (KJB)



On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we are 4 days away from the 75th anniversary of the regathering of the nation of Israel, and what could be more fitting than a Bible study on the 'rejected stone' who was rejected by the very people that built the nation of Israel? Of course, this 'stone' is none other than Jesus Christ who came as the rejected stone, created His Church as the bedrock stone, and is coming again to smite and destroy all those who come against Him. On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we take a close look at the coming King, the coming Kingdom, and the Stone that the builders rejected who has become the 'head of the corner'.

