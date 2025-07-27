The REAL Cause of Heart Attacks & Strokes | Dr. Tom Cowan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jul 22, 2025 The Jesse Chappus Show
If you enjoy hearing all about gut health with Dr. Tom Cowan, I recommend you check out my conversation with Dr. Stephen Hussey, which you can find here 👉 • Is WATER, Not Cholesterol, the SECRET to P...
Dr. Tom Cowan is a well-known alternative medicine doctor, author and speaker, with a common-sense, holistic approach to health and wellness.
In this episode, we discuss:
00:00 - Intro
01:12 - The actual cause of cardiovascular disease
28:26 - The heart isn’t a pump
38:34 - The truth about high blood pressure
54:57 - There’s a fourth phase of water
1:04:16 - The protocol Tom uses to purify and charge his water
1:22:19 - Food quality is everything
1:32:26 - How Tom protects himself from EMFs
1:37:48 - ATP has nothing to do with energy
1:45:46 - Viruses don’t exist
Show notes: https://jessechappus.com/662
