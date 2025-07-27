The REAL Cause of Heart Attacks & Strokes | Dr. Tom Cowan

Jul 22, 2025 The Jesse Chappus Show

Dr. Tom Cowan is a well-known alternative medicine doctor, author and speaker, with a common-sense, holistic approach to health and wellness.





In this episode, we discuss:

00:00 - Intro

01:12 - The actual cause of cardiovascular disease

28:26 - The heart isn’t a pump

38:34 - The truth about high blood pressure

54:57 - There’s a fourth phase of water

1:04:16 - The protocol Tom uses to purify and charge his water

1:22:19 - Food quality is everything

1:32:26 - How Tom protects himself from EMFs

1:37:48 - ATP has nothing to do with energy

1:45:46 - Viruses don’t exist





