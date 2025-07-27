BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The REAL Cause of Heart Attacks & Strokes | Dr. Tom Cowan
What is happening
405 views • 2 days ago

Jul 22, 2025 The Jesse Chappus Show

If you enjoy hearing all about gut health with Dr. Tom Cowan, I recommend you check out my conversation with Dr. Stephen Hussey, which you can find here 👉 • Is WATER, Not Cholesterol, the SECRET to P...


Dr. Tom Cowan is a well-known alternative medicine doctor, author and speaker, with a common-sense, holistic approach to health and wellness.


Subscribe to The Jesse Chappus Show on YouTube: / @jessechappus

(And be sure to hit the 🔔 to get notified when new videos are released!)


In this episode, we discuss:

00:00 - Intro

01:12 - The actual cause of cardiovascular disease

28:26 - The heart isn’t a pump

38:34 - The truth about high blood pressure

54:57 - There’s a fourth phase of water

1:04:16 - The protocol Tom uses to purify and charge his water

1:22:19 - Food quality is everything

1:32:26 - How Tom protects himself from EMFs

1:37:48 - ATP has nothing to do with energy

1:45:46 - Viruses don’t exist


Show notes: https://jessechappus.com/662


Listen & subscribe to The Jesse Chappus Show

✩ Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/id...

✩ Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5A1vpgP...


Connect with The Jesse Chappus Show

✩ Website: https://jessechappus.com

✩ Instagram: / jessechappusshow


#drtomcowan #jessechappus #heartdisease


About the Podcast

Jesse Chappus has in-depth conversations with health and wellness leaders from around the world. Topics include lifestyle, nutrition, fitness, self-help, sleep, meditation, spirituality and so much more. Tune in weekly to take your health to the next level!

Keywords
mineralswaterrealheart attackscausesea saltstrokesdr tom cowandistiledthe jesse chappus show
