Frontline Exclusive - Significant part of Lisichansk now under control of Russian & Lugansk Republic’s troops – LPR

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RT.
Russian and LPR forces are advancing on Ukrainian positions in the city of Lisichansk. The republic’s ambassador has reported that all significant roads in the area are now under their control. RT’s Igor Zhdanov files his report from the front line.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ap05q-significant-part-of-lisichansk-now-under-control-of-russian-and-lugansk-rep.html