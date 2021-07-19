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"Why Does The Red Cross Need Boxes Full of Cash?"
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170 views • July 19, 2021
Published on Aug 1, 2019
"Why Does The Red Cross Need Boxes Full of Cash?"
The Seven Fundamental principles of the Red Cross.
Humanity, Impartiality, Neutrality, Independence, Voluntary service, Unity, Universality.
This looks very impartial and sure looks very independent , you cannot get more Universal than Money Laundering on a massive scale or is it something else ?
"Why Does The Red Cross Need Boxes Full of Cash?"
The Seven Fundamental principles of the Red Cross.
Humanity, Impartiality, Neutrality, Independence, Voluntary service, Unity, Universality.
This looks very impartial and sure looks very independent , you cannot get more Universal than Money Laundering on a massive scale or is it something else ?
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