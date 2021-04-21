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Terrorism Worked and What We Do Now
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20 views • April 21, 2021
The jury that convicted Chauvin was terrorized and you know it. Laws need to change to prevent a recurrence or faith in the system will die and so will the Republic. Such changes that must occur include, but are not limited to:
Mandatory jury sequestration. Completely cut them off from the world. Zero internet use. Provide the jury with entertainment. Messages from close family/household members can reach the jury ONLY through official channels for emergency purposes.
Jurors need to be paid well for their efforts. This will encourage the competent to serve on the jury.
Personal information about the jury must never, under any circumstances, be released. They must be completely and utterly anonymous. That way they can render verdicts without fear of retaliation. Enforce this with teeth and amend the Constitution if need be to do this.
Both sides should have the same number of lawyers. Being a lawyer and arguing in court is tiring stuff and the fact that Chauvin had just one man to go up against the State of Minnesota is absurd.
Contact Reps: https://openstates.org/find_your_legislator/
Where to find me:
https://linktr.ee/heraclius610
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/heraclius610
My gaming channels:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8p2ehUxSElFQ/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Heraclius610Gaming:e
Mandatory jury sequestration. Completely cut them off from the world. Zero internet use. Provide the jury with entertainment. Messages from close family/household members can reach the jury ONLY through official channels for emergency purposes.
Jurors need to be paid well for their efforts. This will encourage the competent to serve on the jury.
Personal information about the jury must never, under any circumstances, be released. They must be completely and utterly anonymous. That way they can render verdicts without fear of retaliation. Enforce this with teeth and amend the Constitution if need be to do this.
Both sides should have the same number of lawyers. Being a lawyer and arguing in court is tiring stuff and the fact that Chauvin had just one man to go up against the State of Minnesota is absurd.
Contact Reps: https://openstates.org/find_your_legislator/
Where to find me:
https://linktr.ee/heraclius610
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/heraclius610
My gaming channels:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8p2ehUxSElFQ/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Heraclius610Gaming:e
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