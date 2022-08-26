Defend The Border - Tom Trento with Pastor Bramnick - Israel & 9/11 Event

Tom Trento and Pastor Bramnick, present: Latino Coalition for Israel's SPECIAL EVENTt: A NIGHT TO REMEMBER! Sept 11, 2022, 7pm ET - Church of All Nations - 1300 NW 4th Ave, Boca Raton, FL 33432

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