💥🇺🇦 The destruction of the American AN/MPQ-64 Sentinel radar system, utilized by the Ukrainian Armed Forces as detection stations for the NASAMS-2 and AN/TWQ-1 Avenger missile defense systems.
The enemy radar system was annihilated by artillery fire from the 57th Separate Motorized Brigade, located 6 kilometers west of Kleshcheevka.
