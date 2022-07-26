Monkeypox Truth in Medicine

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Dr. Jane Ruby Show.
On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr Jane busts open the lies surrounding the incoming Monkeypox scamdemic showing you proof why this is not a sexually transmitted disease and how using the PCR is enabling the coverup for Covid bioweapon shot induced immune damage illnesses such as shingles; and then Dr. Jane welcomes attorney Todd Callendar who will breakdown the fake worldwide health emergency declared by criminal degenerate and WHO Director Tedros Ghebreyesus and how you can shield yourself from this tyranny.
This is the Dr. Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth In Medicine.
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