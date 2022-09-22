Disclosure Flashback. Exosquad (1993) Predicted The R.F.I.D Chip.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Exosquad (1993) Predicted The R.F.I.D Chip.
Join @RevealedEye on Telegram
Join https://t.me/woke_breed
Join Roobs Flyers ~
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Telegram - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Co-Op of Everything - https://coopofeverything.com.au/members/roobs/
Subscribe to our magazine here ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine
http://roobsflyers.com/
Thanks for watching.
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.
The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.