Stephen Wolfe On The Case For Christian Nationalism: America Reaps The Rotten Fruit Of Secularism

Stew Peters Show





August 18, 2023





Is Christian Nationalism the answer to bring America back from the brink of destruction?

Stephen Wolfe, author of “The Case for Christian Nationalism”, is here to answer questions about how Godly laws make for a better society.

The term “Christian Nationalism” was originally used to deride Christians.

It’s now being embraced in an attempt to lead society back to righteousness.

Christian laws can restrain evil and wickedness but it does not save anyone from their sin.

Only faith in Jesus Christ can do that.

Having a Christian culture protects the people but it is distinct from the spiritual Kingdom of Christ.

The two are not the same.

The editor of Christianity Today, Russel Moore, celebrated the extinction of the Mayberry version of America.

America is so debauched that even pagan nations of the past would question our modern day standards.

Buy Stephen Wolfe's book "The Case for Christian Nationalism"

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v38y9bu-stephen-wolfe-on-the-case-for-christian-nationalism-america-reaps-the-rotte.html