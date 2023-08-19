Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Stephen Wolfe On The Case For Christian Nationalism: America Reaps The Rotten Fruit Of Secularism
channel image
High Hopes
2716 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
4 views
Published a day ago

Stew Peters Show


August 18, 2023


Is Christian Nationalism the answer to bring America back from the brink of destruction?

Stephen Wolfe, author of “The Case for Christian Nationalism”, is here to answer questions about how Godly laws make for a better society.

The term “Christian Nationalism” was originally used to deride Christians.

It’s now being embraced in an attempt to lead society back to righteousness.

Christian laws can restrain evil and wickedness but it does not save anyone from their sin.

Only faith in Jesus Christ can do that.

Having a Christian culture protects the people but it is distinct from the spiritual Kingdom of Christ.

The two are not the same.

The editor of Christianity Today, Russel Moore, celebrated the extinction of the Mayberry version of America.

America is so debauched that even pagan nations of the past would question our modern day standards.

Buy Stephen Wolfe’s book “The Case for Christian Nationalism” at https://canonpress.com/products/the-case-for-christian-nationalism/

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement and wealth, get up to $10k in FREE SILVER using this link: https://goldco.com/stew

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Boost Testosterone with: https://nutronicslabs.com PROMOCODE:STEW

Keto, Paleo, Guilt Free Cocao, eat chocolate, and still lose weight: https://earthechofoods.com/stew

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/ Promocode STEW

Check out https://nootopia.com/Stew for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

You can Eat 40 MG of Protein and It won’t Matter Unless you take These ENZYMES for Absorption: https://bioptimizers.com/stew

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Pandemic Preparedness and

Are YOU Prepared for the next pandemic? Pandemic Preparedness kits: Https://pandemicprotocol.com

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your inflammation today at https://StopMyInflammation.com

Telehealth With Dr. Stella: Go to https://DrstellaMd.com and Use Promocode STEW

Before You Pay your Taxes, Consult Peymon at https://Freedomlawschool.org

Support Stew’s Legal Fund, as He Fights the LGBTQ Mafia and Child Drag Shows: Https://givesendgo.com/defendstew


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v38y9bu-stephen-wolfe-on-the-case-for-christian-nationalism-america-reaps-the-rotte.html

Keywords
americasinrighteousnessdebaucherymayberrysecularismpaul harrellchristian nationalismstew petersstephen wolfegodly lawsbetter societyrestrain evilfaith in jesusrussel moore

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket