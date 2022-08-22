X22 REPORT Ep. 2855b - A Clean House Is Very Important, Carpet Bombs Then MOAB

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X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2855b - August 21, 2022
A Clean House Is Very Important, Carpet Bombs Then MOAB
The patriots are now building the case of election fraud, each day the carpet bombs are being dropped and the irrefutable evidence is being made public. Trump is building the offensive and at the same time he is allowing the [DS] players to destroy themselves. Trump is the bait and he is drawing them in and trapping them in their own agenda. Soon the MOAB is going to drop and the [DS] will react to this, trap set. Warmed and prepped
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