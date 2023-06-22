Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Matt Gaetz Torches John Durham! 🔥
channel image
American Patriots God Country
199 Subscribers
164 views
Published Yesterday

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com  🇺🇸

"It's not what's in your report that's telling, it's the omissions, it's the lack of work you did. I think you let the country down and you are one of the barriers to the true accountability that we need." 🔥

Full Exchange HERE ➡️  https://rumble.com/v2vkfjr--must-watch-congressman-matt-gaetz-grills-special-counsel-john-durham.html

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️

Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!

Keywords
democratsrussiamatt gaetzdonald trumpjohn durhamrussiagatedemocrat corruptiondurham investigationliberalism exposedlying democratswashington generalsharlem globetrottersmatt gaetz torches john durham

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket