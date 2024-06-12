Putin Sends Warships to Cuba: Russian Navy conducts Drills in Atlantic Amid Ukraine War

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Putin Sends Warships To Just 25 Miles From US Coast: Russian Navy Drills In Atlantic Amid Ukraine War. Russia's northern fleet conducted high-precision weapons exercises in the Atlantic Ocean while en route to Cuba. Four Russian naval vessels reached Havana port on June 12, putting the US on alert. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Russia's most modern frigate, Admiral Gorshkov, a hypersonic missile carrier accompanying nuclear submarine Kazan and two other naval vessels, hit targets located at a distance of more than 600 km.