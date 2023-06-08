Create New Account
Dr. Mark Trozzi: Covid, Crimes Against Humanity, and the Better Way
The New American
Published Yesterday |

Covid policies and mandates unleashed on the world constitute crimes against humanity. Yet those are only a single aspect of the global attack on individual health, freedom, and sovereignty, says Dr. Mark Trozzi of the World Council for Health.

In this interview with The New American, Dr. Trozzi describes how Covid policies, particularly vaccination program and introduction of Covid passes, parallel historic atrocities of Nazis, and how the WCH is working to prevent them from ever happening again. There are other alarming totalitarian and deeply inhumane agendas that are being pushed on people, such as CBDC, 15-minute cities, fake foods, transhumanism, and more. Luckily, there is a better way, as detailed by the doctor.

To learn more about Dr. Mark Trozzi, please click here: https://drtrozzi.org/

The virtual tickets are still available at https://betterwayconference.org/#bwc-23-tickets

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
crimethe new americanmark trozziveronika kyrylenkobetter way conference

