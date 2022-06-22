Dark Times Before The Dawn: Daniel Natal Interview

Where is America headed and what does history teach us about these globalists who hate our country. Daniel Natal is my guest and gives an extraordinary perspective.

DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

Watch Part Two of this interview on The Daniel Natal Show, airing this Friday at 7pm Eastern at https://thenewamerican.com/video/natal/