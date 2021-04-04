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Carlsberg Danish Pilsner "Probably The Greatest Beer In The World" 4.0/5
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Carlsberg Danish Pilsner first brewed in 1847 has been billed as Probably The Best Beer In The World, we're about to find out.
Running 5.0 ABV , Sub 20 IBUs and the SRM is By My Eye a 4.
A traditionally Dank nose ( not to be confused w the Dank of over hopping and the Mary Jane ) redolent of dark bar with stools and free lunches. The initial hit is full and rich, neither overly malty not hoppy. Smooth without the sharp punch some Pils have. Fills the mouth and coats the palate pleasantly with a medium middle and a clean dry finish. A good brew and a solid pils. Best in the World? Maybe. Crack one for yourself and see.
Thanks for watching liking and sharing
Be the big 3 folks ( happy, healthy and safe)
Skal !
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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Running 5.0 ABV , Sub 20 IBUs and the SRM is By My Eye a 4.
A traditionally Dank nose ( not to be confused w the Dank of over hopping and the Mary Jane ) redolent of dark bar with stools and free lunches. The initial hit is full and rich, neither overly malty not hoppy. Smooth without the sharp punch some Pils have. Fills the mouth and coats the palate pleasantly with a medium middle and a clean dry finish. A good brew and a solid pils. Best in the World? Maybe. Crack one for yourself and see.
Thanks for watching liking and sharing
Be the big 3 folks ( happy, healthy and safe)
Skal !
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
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