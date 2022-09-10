Create New Account
PCP Angel Dust Demonology - Alchemy of Schizophrenogenics
Esoteric Alchemy
Published 2 months ago

MEDICAL INSIGHT: Alchemy is the Arabic word that Chemistry is derived from.  All Medical Terms prefixed with AL are derived from Islamic Medicine.  Chem is from the letters of God's Name, Ha Mem.  Medical Science and Universities are the product of Quranic revelations.  Hermes had no clue about Alchemy while western scientists deny the metaphysical aspects of pharm(farm)ocolgy.  To understand the nature psychedelics, one must know the history and purpose of their development, without prejudice, ignorance, or denial of God's Word concerning evil spirits and mental health. 

Keywords
demonologyangel-dustphencyclidine

