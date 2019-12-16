This Dark Ship

c. 1982 – Mike Caraway



1) This dark ship has held your sea,

Thru every revolution of your tear,

Listen, she is rockin near again

On our way back home now we’ll be.

As the clock has dragged you cross your years below the sky,

She has crossed the portholes of your dream,

Her sails smile on the secret in her hold,

The death you’ve heard of you don’t have to die.



2) This dark ship won’t here be long,

She hears the heavens hum and call her home,

Her friends fill her sails with their singin,

And the hurricane it echoes their sweet song.

Won’t you return to the wheel where you were spun?

Stars and rivers all know where to run,

And we toss a golden ball as we sail into the sun,

A child laughs at all that has been done.



3) This dark ship has held your dream,

As the whale he rode you high and low,

Our body now is all that remains,

And He will sail us where we need to go.

As we hear our Head call us out from the shadow,

Don’t you see the heavens cross our bow?

This dark ship runs the course that has been lost,

And you who have been found, come on and roll.