BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

This Dark Ship
mikecarawaySongs
mikecarawaySongs
3 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • December 16, 2019
This Dark Ship
c. 1982 – Mike Caraway

1) This dark ship has held your sea,
Thru every revolution of your tear,
Listen, she is rockin near again
On our way back home now we’ll be.
As the clock has dragged you cross your years below the sky,
She has crossed the portholes of your dream,
Her sails smile on the secret in her hold,
The death you’ve heard of you don’t have to die.

2) This dark ship won’t here be long,
She hears the heavens hum and call her home,
Her friends fill her sails with their singin,
And the hurricane it echoes their sweet song.
Won’t you return to the wheel where you were spun?
Stars and rivers all know where to run,
And we toss a golden ball as we sail into the sun,
A child laughs at all that has been done.

3) This dark ship has held your dream,
As the whale he rode you high and low,
Our body now is all that remains,
And He will sail us where we need to go.
As we hear our Head call us out from the shadow,
Don’t you see the heavens cross our bow?
This dark ship runs the course that has been lost,
And you who have been found, come on and roll.
Keywords
love songencouragementcaraway
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Ukraine jails woman who exposed Azov &#8220;torture house&#8221; while the unit faces no charges

Ukraine jails woman who exposed Azov “torture house” while the unit faces no charges

Cassie B.
U.S. Midterms Draw Scrutiny Over Party Alignment With War Lobby, Ex-UN Expert Says

U.S. Midterms Draw Scrutiny Over Party Alignment With War Lobby, Ex-UN Expert Says

Garrison Vance
Trump Criticizes Fox News, Blames Network for Midterm Losses

Trump Criticizes Fox News, Blames Network for Midterm Losses

Garrison Vance
Climate hypnosis: London School of Economics reading list encourages acts of eco-terrorism

Climate hypnosis: London School of Economics reading list encourages acts of eco-terrorism

Lance D Johnson
Review Finds Exercise Before Colorectal Cancer Treatment May Offer Strongest Benefits

Review Finds Exercise Before Colorectal Cancer Treatment May Offer Strongest Benefits

Morgan S. Verity
Gridlock for Show: Why a divided federal government may still unite behind debt, surveillance, censorship and war

Gridlock for Show: Why a divided federal government may still unite behind debt, surveillance, censorship and war

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy