Archbishop Lefebvre and the Society of Saint Pius X with Kennedy Hall

Dr. Taylor Marshall
June 1, 2023
Kennedy Hall explores the history of Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre as a missionary and the origin of the Society of Saint Pius X. He tackles questions about their mission, canonical status, faculties, and whether one is allowed to fulfill the Sunday obligation at their Masses.
You can get a copy of Kennedy's book: SSPX: The Defence at https://amzn.to/432rz07
Dr Taylor Marshall's newest book: Antichrist and Apocalypse: https://www.amazon.com/dp/099965862X
Dr Marshall's book: Infiltration - The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within: https://amzn.to/2ENisHk
Follow Dr Taylor Marshall on Social Media:
🔴 Join my Patreon Patrons: https://www.patreon.com/drtaylormarshall
🔴 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DrTaylorMarshall
🔴 Twitter: https://twitter.com/TaylorRMarshall
Take Dr. Taylor Marshall’s online Catholic courses by signing up as a student at newsaintthomas.com
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p0u3qbj59X8
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.