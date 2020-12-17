© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The UFO Deception In These Last Days by J. Parra
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
198 views • December 17, 2020
The UFO Deception In These Last Days by J. Parra
Credits ,,https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeyRpjE_XNvvZe2FV4i9ePA
QUOTE ,, If the machine of government is of such a nature that it requires you to be the agent of injustice to another, then, I say, break the law. Henry David Thoreau
Credits ,,https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeyRpjE_XNvvZe2FV4i9ePA
QUOTE ,, If the machine of government is of such a nature that it requires you to be the agent of injustice to another, then, I say, break the law. Henry David Thoreau
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.