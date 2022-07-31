Student “Dies of Joy” After Acing Exams While U of T Mandates Boosters For Students!!!

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PressForTruth
Published July 30, 2022
A university student in Egypt has “died of joy” after suffering a heart attack that was allegedly brought on by the news that he passed his exams.
Meanwhile the University of Toronto has announced that they are bringing back Covid-19(84) vaccine mandates in the upcoming year, jumping the gun and beating the government to the punch by about 3 or 4 months.
In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the latest MSM propaganda that is designed to ramp up the fear state so that everyone will eventually rush out to get their “vaccine” for whatever variant is being pushed that week.
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Sources:
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/university-student-dies-joy-after-27613873
https://www.cp24.com/news/u-of-t-will-require-all-students-living-in-residence-to-be-fully-vaccinated-against-covid-19-with-a-booster-dose-1.6007342
https://pressfortruth.ca/move-over-covid-1984-monkeypox-is-the-near-fear-factor-in-town/
https://theprovince.com/news/local-news/b-c-making-monkeypox-vaccine-available-to-anyone-in-province/wcm/a8a19303-16ec-45d1-8ab0-18ac95af5fb7
https://www.cnet.com/health/dont-forget-to-order-your-16-free-at-home-covid-tests-heres-how/
https://www.svu.edu.eg/faculties/sci/en/strategy-for-covid-19-vaccination-at-south-valley-university/
http://www.svu.edu.eg/ar/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AA%D8%B9%D9%84%D9%8A%D9%85%D8%A7%D8%AA-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AE%D8%A7%D8%B5%D8%A9-%D8%A8%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AA%D8%B7%D8%B9%D9%8A%D9%85-%D8%B6%D8%AF-%D9%81%D9%8A%D8%B1%D9%88%D8%B3-%D9%83%D9%88%D8%B1%D9%86%D8%A7-.pdf