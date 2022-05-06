Rica Told Memorable Stories Regarding the Genocide of Uyghurs and Reflecting on the Massacre of Vaccine Disaster

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Rica told two examples that her heard from her relative about the genocide of Uyghurs. If one person from the village is caught to be against the CCP, then the whole village will be killed. The CCP killed all of them no matter who they were. They (the CCP) didn’t just do this to one village. They’ve done it to many, one after another, those villages started to disappear.