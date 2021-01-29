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These Traitors Want To Enslave Us!! It's Time To Show Our Hand!! Freedom News Network
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81 views • January 29, 2021
I urge you to visit http://www.preparewithwhatif.com/ and build your emergency food supply TODAY.
The preparedness experts at My Patriot Supply are the ONLY folks I trust.
Tyranny Only Lives Off Of A Silent Population, Biden Pledged His Allegiance To The U.N. In 1992, Tulsi Gabbard Is Coming Over, They Are Coming For Us, They Are Labeling Us Domestic Terrorists, Common Law, Time To Stand Up, We The People!!!
If You would like to Donate to help the channel or get the New Production Site started go here: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/whati...
Go over and sub to Logan's Channel: Logan Righter
Sources for this video:
https://www.newstarget.com/2021-01-28...
https://therightscoop.com/nancy-pelos...
https://nationalfile.com/video-tulsi-...
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-01-2...
Intro Music by: Bensound.com
The preparedness experts at My Patriot Supply are the ONLY folks I trust.
Tyranny Only Lives Off Of A Silent Population, Biden Pledged His Allegiance To The U.N. In 1992, Tulsi Gabbard Is Coming Over, They Are Coming For Us, They Are Labeling Us Domestic Terrorists, Common Law, Time To Stand Up, We The People!!!
If You would like to Donate to help the channel or get the New Production Site started go here: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/whati...
Go over and sub to Logan's Channel: Logan Righter
Sources for this video:
https://www.newstarget.com/2021-01-28...
https://therightscoop.com/nancy-pelos...
https://nationalfile.com/video-tulsi-...
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-01-2...
Intro Music by: Bensound.com
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