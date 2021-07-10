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TASA - June 28, 2021 - 3) Each State is a Nation - Militia is an Arm Services of a Nation - Justice Anna
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0 view • July 10, 2021
Our Militia were converted 100 years ago as National Guard and it is against the constitution. National guard shouldn't exist on our Land and Soil, they are illegally and unlawfully exist to replace the True force of the People that is the Nation's Militia. The so called White Hat won't lift a finger to protect you and protect your family. So, you've got to join your Assembly and then join the Militia of your State's Nation to form a True Arm forces - that is Bear Arms as unalienable right.
For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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