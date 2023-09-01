Create New Account
Proudboy Gets 17 Years -- 2 Tiered Justice Means it is Time for a National Divorce
Pride boy Joe Biggs got 17 years for pushing over a barrier at the capital. Meanwhile, BLM lawyers in New York City get one year for throwing a Molotov cocktail at a police vehicle. This is a two-tier justice system, and it is time for a national divorce. I will not live with people that believe that it's OK to encourage the transition of children or that theft is justified.#nationaldivorce #joebiggs #woke #justice


MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.

