Proudboy Gets 17 Years -- 2 Tiered Justice Means it is Time for a National Divorce

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Pride boy Joe Biggs got 17 years for pushing over a barrier at the capital. Meanwhile, BLM lawyers in New York City get one year for throwing a Molotov cocktail at a police vehicle. This is a two-tier justice system, and it is time for a national divorce. I will not live with people that believe that it's OK to encourage the transition of children or that theft is justified.#nationaldivorce #joebiggs #woke #justice
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