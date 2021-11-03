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Definition of “Vaccine” Secretly Changed BEFORE “Outbreak”
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41 views • November 03, 2021
Definition of “Vaccine” Secretly Changed BEFORE “Outbreak”
Members of European Parliament are outraged at the BigPharma contracts being REDACTED as TOP SECRET. And in Dec 2019, hidden in a 700 page funding bill, definition was changed to allow mRNA jab to be called a “vaccine”. US govt partnership with Moderna predated pandemic
The fact that they changed the definition just weeks before, is proof that they knew about the plandemic before hand. That's criminal intent.
So when do we hang them for treason? And I mean all that voted for this. The courts won't do our job. We can choose to ignore it and let evil thrive or actually do something about it.
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SbHRGMTfZi9P/
Members of European Parliament are outraged at the BigPharma contracts being REDACTED as TOP SECRET. And in Dec 2019, hidden in a 700 page funding bill, definition was changed to allow mRNA jab to be called a “vaccine”. US govt partnership with Moderna predated pandemic
The fact that they changed the definition just weeks before, is proof that they knew about the plandemic before hand. That's criminal intent.
So when do we hang them for treason? And I mean all that voted for this. The courts won't do our job. We can choose to ignore it and let evil thrive or actually do something about it.
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SbHRGMTfZi9P/
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