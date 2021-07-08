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TIRED OF CRIMINAL "OFFICIALS" VACCINES ARE NOT VACCINES
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9720 views • July 08, 2021
Tired of CRIMINAL "OFFICIALS"
VACCINES ARE NOT VACCINES
No global reasons,
power plays, control, manipulation
Tired of Criminal "OFFICIALS"
Who the hell do these "OFFICIALS" think they are?
I can see a real emergency,
but not a prepared take over emergency
to murder, cripple, lie by brainwashing, coercion.
Okay
WHAT ARE ALL INGREDIENTS OF VACCINES?
PAST, PRESENT, FUTURE
I still haven't heard the answer
because it's a COVER UP.
THESE HAVE NEVER BEEN VACCINES
A WORD OF FRAUD for you,
all pharmacies are not telling people the truth,
so there are deaths thousands
thousands crippling effects, hundreds of thousands life long
THERE IS NO BENEFIT TO VACCINES ARE NOT VACCINES
SO CRIMINAL "OFFICIALS"
for your paycheck, brainwashed mind
you decide you have legal authority over all of us
DISGUSTING CRIMINAL "OFFICIALS"
MEDIA CRIMINALS DON'T REPORT THE WHOLE TRUTH
PRIVATE CRIMINAL "OFFICIALS"
Another evil story never ends
Tired of CRIMINAL "OFFICIALS"
VACCINES ARE NOT VACCINES
VACCINES ARE NOT VACCINES
No global reasons,
power plays, control, manipulation
Tired of Criminal "OFFICIALS"
Who the hell do these "OFFICIALS" think they are?
I can see a real emergency,
but not a prepared take over emergency
to murder, cripple, lie by brainwashing, coercion.
Okay
WHAT ARE ALL INGREDIENTS OF VACCINES?
PAST, PRESENT, FUTURE
I still haven't heard the answer
because it's a COVER UP.
THESE HAVE NEVER BEEN VACCINES
A WORD OF FRAUD for you,
all pharmacies are not telling people the truth,
so there are deaths thousands
thousands crippling effects, hundreds of thousands life long
THERE IS NO BENEFIT TO VACCINES ARE NOT VACCINES
SO CRIMINAL "OFFICIALS"
for your paycheck, brainwashed mind
you decide you have legal authority over all of us
DISGUSTING CRIMINAL "OFFICIALS"
MEDIA CRIMINALS DON'T REPORT THE WHOLE TRUTH
PRIVATE CRIMINAL "OFFICIALS"
Another evil story never ends
Tired of CRIMINAL "OFFICIALS"
VACCINES ARE NOT VACCINES
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