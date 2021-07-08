Tired of CRIMINAL "OFFICIALS"

VACCINES ARE NOT VACCINES

No global reasons,

power plays, control, manipulation

Tired of Criminal "OFFICIALS"

Who the hell do these "OFFICIALS" think they are?

I can see a real emergency,

but not a prepared take over emergency

to murder, cripple, lie by brainwashing, coercion.

Okay

WHAT ARE ALL INGREDIENTS OF VACCINES?

PAST, PRESENT, FUTURE

I still haven't heard the answer

because it's a COVER UP.

THESE HAVE NEVER BEEN VACCINES

A WORD OF FRAUD for you,

all pharmacies are not telling people the truth,

so there are deaths thousands

thousands crippling effects, hundreds of thousands life long

THERE IS NO BENEFIT TO VACCINES ARE NOT VACCINES

SO CRIMINAL "OFFICIALS"

for your paycheck, brainwashed mind

you decide you have legal authority over all of us

DISGUSTING CRIMINAL "OFFICIALS"

MEDIA CRIMINALS DON'T REPORT THE WHOLE TRUTH

PRIVATE CRIMINAL "OFFICIALS"

Another evil story never ends

Tired of CRIMINAL "OFFICIALS"

VACCINES ARE NOT VACCINES