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Shalva Band - A Million Dreams - Interval Act - Second Semi-FInal Eurovision 2019
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6 views • July 01, 2020
Shalva Band performed the song A Million Dreams as an interval act at the Second Semi-Final of the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest hosted in Tel Aviv, Israel.
The Shalva Band is comprised of 8 talented musicians with disabilities and performs to the highest musical standards by invitation at cultural venues and dignitary events throughout the year. Inspiring crowds with its musical repertoire and charm, the band is one of Shalva’s most celebrated inclusion programs.
The Shalva Band is comprised of 8 talented musicians with disabilities and performs to the highest musical standards by invitation at cultural venues and dignitary events throughout the year. Inspiring crowds with its musical repertoire and charm, the band is one of Shalva’s most celebrated inclusion programs.
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