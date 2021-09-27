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Chemtrail Pilot Blows the Cover Off of OPERATION INDIGO SKYFOLD
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1663 views • September 27, 2021
Chemtrail Pilot Blows the Cover Off of OPERATION INDIGO SKYFOLD
https://stateofthenation.co/?p=52984
CHEMTRAIL PILOT SPEAKS OUT ABOUT THE GENOCIDE GOING ON ABOVE US - IT'S NOTHING A BULLET CAN'T FIX
https://www.bitchute.com/video/09LufOq1ioxx/
https://rumble.com/vn0y3x-chemtrail-pilot-speaks-out-about-the-genocide-going-on-above-us-its-nothing.html
Secret Chemtrail Pilot Speaks
https://youtu.be/lZaD-H_j3pU
A look at what these pilots knowingly are doing to the people, animals and crops below.
But, the all important dollar means a whole lot more to these criminals.
There's a whole lotta wrong in what these guys are doing but nothing that a bullet can't fix.
https://justpaste.it/Geoengineering
___________________________________
A Courageous Chemtrail Pilot Exposes the Global Geoengineering Programn “Maybe my fellow pilots will read or hear about this, and decide to come forward as well.”
State of the Nation
Finally, a military pilot steps forward and completely blows the lid off the unlawful and exceedingly destructive Global Chemtrail Program. What follows is a video which puts forth a true story about a courageous pilot who has broken ranks with his chemtrailing peers. In so doing he has risked his life and the life of his family. As you listen to this presentation, or read the text provided below, bear in mind that chemtrails are being sprayed 24/7 around the globe with terrible consequences.
[youtube_sc url= http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lZaD-H_j3pU#t=11&;w=560&h=315]
For those uninitiated in the ways of atmospheric engineering, chemtrails are but one geoengineering technique that is being systematically used by the U.S. Military. The following link provides an excellent overview of the geoengineering/chemtrail phenomenon, as well as an exceptional photo-doc. After all, only seeing is believing … for most people!
CHEMTRAILS: A Planetary Catastrophe Created by Geoengineering (UPDATED)
No matter what the stated reasons are given to those who fly the chemtrail jets, they are always told by their superiors that this ongoing and illegal atmosphere-altering program is being conducted in the interest of NATIONAL SECURITY.
You’ll notice that NATIONAL SECURITY appears crooked because the whole intention behind geoengineering is as dangerously misguided as it is deceptively false. The indiscriminate, wide-area and systematic spraying of toxic aerosols throughout the skies of the world couldn’t possibly have anything to do with ‘national security’. Those that buy into such a ridiculous notion have obviously been either brainwashed or bribed into believing such an absurd and nonsensical agenda.
That’s precisely why this unprecedented exposé is so important. Never before has anyone directly involved with the piloting of chemtrail airliners ever gone public. Not only does “Blue Jay 1”, as he is known, go public, he completely blows the lid off of OPERATION INDIGO SKYFOLD. This single act of identifying the name of what is perhaps the most destructive government program in recorded history is extremely critical.
WHY?
Because it now gives the worldwide anti-geoengineering advocacy groups a target to hit within their own nations and governments. How, after all, could government officials and political leaders at every level — federal, state, county and city — be so clueless about a massive aerosol spraying program that is going on in the skies right above them?! Can any responsible representative continue to plead such ignorance or indifference and get away with it?
That’s why this critical development is so huge! Really HUGE! It is what we have all been waiting for, yet so few in the movement really get it. Which is why this particular message has to be taken to the wider public. Because at the end of the day — every day — every human being on every continent will REALLY abhor two things about the now ubiquitous chemtrails.
I. Chemtrails routinely transform warm sunny days into cool cloudy ones. No one likes to see their clear sunny days stolen after a couple of hours of chemtrailing. Day after day of overcast skies have profoundly changed many a locale which have traditionally experienced clear skies. Is there anyone who prefers damp cloudy days to dry sunny ones? Certainly the people of Florida and California want their fun in the sun! So does the rest of the USA.
II. Chemtrails contain a mix of toxic chemicals and poisonous compounds such as barium salts, aluminum oxide, strontium, mercury among many others, which eventually end up falling to Earth. The chemtrail mix of toxins inevitably leaves its residues on farm fields and forests, lakes and ponds, and lawns and gardens. How does one possibly stop the noxious chemicals from entering one’s home and automobiles, office building and shopping malls? Who ever wants a toxic chemtrail brew dropped on them every other day?!
https://stateofthenation.co/?p=52984
CHEMTRAIL PILOT SPEAKS OUT ABOUT THE GENOCIDE GOING ON ABOVE US - IT'S NOTHING A BULLET CAN'T FIX
https://www.bitchute.com/video/09LufOq1ioxx/
https://rumble.com/vn0y3x-chemtrail-pilot-speaks-out-about-the-genocide-going-on-above-us-its-nothing.html
Secret Chemtrail Pilot Speaks
https://youtu.be/lZaD-H_j3pU
A look at what these pilots knowingly are doing to the people, animals and crops below.
But, the all important dollar means a whole lot more to these criminals.
There's a whole lotta wrong in what these guys are doing but nothing that a bullet can't fix.
https://justpaste.it/Geoengineering
___________________________________
A Courageous Chemtrail Pilot Exposes the Global Geoengineering Programn “Maybe my fellow pilots will read or hear about this, and decide to come forward as well.”
State of the Nation
Finally, a military pilot steps forward and completely blows the lid off the unlawful and exceedingly destructive Global Chemtrail Program. What follows is a video which puts forth a true story about a courageous pilot who has broken ranks with his chemtrailing peers. In so doing he has risked his life and the life of his family. As you listen to this presentation, or read the text provided below, bear in mind that chemtrails are being sprayed 24/7 around the globe with terrible consequences.
[youtube_sc url= http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lZaD-H_j3pU#t=11&;w=560&h=315]
For those uninitiated in the ways of atmospheric engineering, chemtrails are but one geoengineering technique that is being systematically used by the U.S. Military. The following link provides an excellent overview of the geoengineering/chemtrail phenomenon, as well as an exceptional photo-doc. After all, only seeing is believing … for most people!
CHEMTRAILS: A Planetary Catastrophe Created by Geoengineering (UPDATED)
No matter what the stated reasons are given to those who fly the chemtrail jets, they are always told by their superiors that this ongoing and illegal atmosphere-altering program is being conducted in the interest of NATIONAL SECURITY.
You’ll notice that NATIONAL SECURITY appears crooked because the whole intention behind geoengineering is as dangerously misguided as it is deceptively false. The indiscriminate, wide-area and systematic spraying of toxic aerosols throughout the skies of the world couldn’t possibly have anything to do with ‘national security’. Those that buy into such a ridiculous notion have obviously been either brainwashed or bribed into believing such an absurd and nonsensical agenda.
That’s precisely why this unprecedented exposé is so important. Never before has anyone directly involved with the piloting of chemtrail airliners ever gone public. Not only does “Blue Jay 1”, as he is known, go public, he completely blows the lid off of OPERATION INDIGO SKYFOLD. This single act of identifying the name of what is perhaps the most destructive government program in recorded history is extremely critical.
WHY?
Because it now gives the worldwide anti-geoengineering advocacy groups a target to hit within their own nations and governments. How, after all, could government officials and political leaders at every level — federal, state, county and city — be so clueless about a massive aerosol spraying program that is going on in the skies right above them?! Can any responsible representative continue to plead such ignorance or indifference and get away with it?
That’s why this critical development is so huge! Really HUGE! It is what we have all been waiting for, yet so few in the movement really get it. Which is why this particular message has to be taken to the wider public. Because at the end of the day — every day — every human being on every continent will REALLY abhor two things about the now ubiquitous chemtrails.
I. Chemtrails routinely transform warm sunny days into cool cloudy ones. No one likes to see their clear sunny days stolen after a couple of hours of chemtrailing. Day after day of overcast skies have profoundly changed many a locale which have traditionally experienced clear skies. Is there anyone who prefers damp cloudy days to dry sunny ones? Certainly the people of Florida and California want their fun in the sun! So does the rest of the USA.
II. Chemtrails contain a mix of toxic chemicals and poisonous compounds such as barium salts, aluminum oxide, strontium, mercury among many others, which eventually end up falling to Earth. The chemtrail mix of toxins inevitably leaves its residues on farm fields and forests, lakes and ponds, and lawns and gardens. How does one possibly stop the noxious chemicals from entering one’s home and automobiles, office building and shopping malls? Who ever wants a toxic chemtrail brew dropped on them every other day?!
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