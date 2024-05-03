Just like AZT, Remdesivir & Paxlovid designed to finish the job!

Dr Judy Mikovits: Well, not until 2019. Not until Mickey Willis's brother who died of AZT. And I didn't even miss a beat. I'd been indoctrinated. I said, Don't you mean AIDS? Not that HIV caused AIDS. But we knew that it didn't matter where it came from. But we knew that AZT was the wrong treatment at the wrong time. So now we see the comparison is: they forced the vulnerable to get the COVID shot. They injected the disease, so they could treat it with Remdesivir and Paxlovid and kill them with the drug if they were already exposed.