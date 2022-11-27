Finally! Ukraine Used An American Avenger Air Defense Systems To Shocked Russia

US Military News





Nov 25, 2022

The United States is preparing to supply Ukraine with many new weapons to counter the Russian invasion. This new weapon package includes the Avenger air defense system.





The Avenger is a self-propelled, surface-to-air missile system with a turret that is mounted on a 4x4 chassis. It can protect ground units from cruise missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, low-flying/fixed-wing aircraft, and helicopters at a range of 285 miles, and it's mobile and short-range air defense.





Designated AN/TWQ-1, the system features a turret housing two Stinger missile launchers with four rounds each, an M3P.50 caliber machine gun, and a sighting system with an infrared camera, optical camera sight, and laser rangefinder.





As a whole, the Avenger system is typically transported on the back of a Humvee, though it is capable of being dismounted and used in stationary positions as well. Examples of off-ship sensors like the AN/MPQ-64 Sentinel radar, which the United States military has already transferred to Ukraine, can be used to cue the AN/TWQ-1 through a consolidated fire direction center.





