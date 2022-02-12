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12 Feb 2022 : Grand Jury - The Court of Public Opinion - Day 2 : The general historical and geopolitical backdrop to all of this
LOUP-GRIS
LOUP-GRIS
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97 views • February 14, 2022
https://www.bitchute.com/video/P4LHcy8L9Cbc/
Several expert witnesses give evidence on the historical and geopolitical build up to the Covid Hoax. How did the NWO get the power to lock up the whole world in their homes?
Alex Thompson from UKcolumn gives evidence about his time at GCHQ (UK intelligence service)
Links :
Le grand jury : https://grand-jury.net/
Le grand jury sur Odysee : https://odysee.com/@GrandJury:f
Corona Investigative Committee : https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5
Corona Investigative Committee - Corona Ausschuss : https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/
Keywords
hoaxbiblebankstersvirusfraudegilets jaunesdictaturecoronamodernapfizervaccincovid 19medecinesanteplandemiebiontechbibicabayatherapie geniquearnmcorporatocratielouis fouchecreateurcanularscamdemie
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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