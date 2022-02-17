IMPORTANT: SOLUTIONS TO LIVE DESPITE THE MRNA GENOCIDE, NEW OXIDATIVE THERAPIES W/ DR. NIEUSMA

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Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio
Solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma: https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/
Dr. Joe Nieusma rejoins the program to discuss updates to the Solutions Document for mRNA victims and those subjected to the shedding (which is most of us). We discuss the current die off and the disturbing numbers highlighting the seriousness of the issue. We also discuss the new and promising solutions for you and your loved ones to stay alive and to thrive through this nightmare. You can reach Dr. Joe Nieusma at https://SuperiorToxicology.com
Learn more or get your bottle of Z-Stack, Dr. Zelenko's Vitamin Pack specifically for building your immune system and protecting you from getting sick (a weapon to protect you from the "vaccine" weapon): https://zstacklife.com/products/z-stack?ref=hpkvvpuhn0
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MUSIC CREDITS: Motivation Underscore by Media Music Group & "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
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