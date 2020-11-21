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Civil War Mud Flood and Baffling Construction Dates
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
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289 views • November 21, 2020
As we have seen across the globe, so many out of place buildings and partially buried buildings. Searching East Tennessee historical images I found Star Forts and Liquefaction remnants along with building construction timelines that do not fit, almost as if smaller replicas were built at a later date to explain away what was captured in Civil War era photos.

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●▬▬▬ Story Links ▬▬▬●
Map of Knoxville 1886 https://www.knowol.com/information/te...
Map of Chattanooga Tennessee 1886 https://www.knowol.com/information/te...
Hi-Res of Fort Sanders https://www.civilwarshades.org/docume...
Star Fort Knoxville http://hd.housedivided.dickinson.edu/...
Battles for Chattanooga https://www.history.com/topics/americ...
The Knoxville Campaign: Battle of Fort Sanders https://warfarehistorynetwork.com/201...
Civil War Maps https://www.loc.gov/collections/civil...
Starforts and Mines Jon Levi’s Channel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D5fwL...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5vX...
University of Tennessee 1903 https://coololdphotos.com/what-did-th...
Knoxville Market Square 1889 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Ma...

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Created & Produced by David DuByne
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Keywords
newscivil wartruthgoldafrica2030hidden historydavid dubynemud floodsancientcivilization
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