Create New Account
The War in Israel - Where will it lead?
channel image
The Open Scroll
249 Subscribers
63 views
Published Yesterday

Israel is openly engaged in war with battles on multiple fronts. The managed mass media news outlets have their agendas, and other reports offer differing views. Where is this going? Many years ago, the Lord gave me some insight that may reveal what's at hand.


Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/IsraelWarDaniel8.mp4


Resources Referenced in this video:


America: Rushing Across the Threshold of Daniel Eight

https://theopenscroll.com/dan8.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/dan8reprise.htm


The Ironic Battle of the Babylons

https://theopenscroll.com/battle_babylons.htm


Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm


Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm


Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub


The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com

Keywords
iranisraelwargaza

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket