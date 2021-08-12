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Injuries And Deaths Of The More Than One Million That Have Died Due To Fake Vaccines
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300 views • August 12, 2021
This is a sad reality check of what these kill shots are doing. People who have entrusted their lives to a crooked system, have paid in some cases the ultimate price, others will live with the consequences until they die. Fear factor may have had a lot to do with their decisions, perhaps even pier pressure, work intimidation etc, but it is terribly sad to see such a criminal genocidal waste of lives.
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