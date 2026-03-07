Texas Shocker: Talarico Upsets Crockett in Key Senate Primary

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
State Representative James Talarico upset progressive incumbent Jasmine Crockett in Texas Democratic Senate primary election.
Race launched 2026 midterms and drew national attention as Democrats debated pragmatic versus progressive direction.
Talarico won decisively despite polling deficits, buoyed by strong fundraising and outreach to moderates, independents.
High Democratic turnout reflected voter concern about inflation, healthcare access, education funding, and divisive rhetoric.
Talarico now faces Republican nominee in competitive general election, signaling potential centrist shift within Democrats.
