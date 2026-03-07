Texas Shocker: Talarico Upsets Crockett in Key Senate Primary

38 views • 1 day ago

Follow us on all our social platforms:

▶️ Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Support our mission by shopping at the Health Ranger Store - https://www.healthrangerstore.com

Talarico won decisively despite polling deficits, buoyed by strong fundraising and outreach to moderates, independents.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.