Texas Shocker: Talarico Upsets Crockett in Key Senate Primary
38 views • 1 day ago

  • State Representative James Talarico upset progressive incumbent Jasmine Crockett in Texas Democratic Senate primary election.

  • Race launched 2026 midterms and drew national attention as Democrats debated pragmatic versus progressive direction.

  • Talarico won decisively despite polling deficits, buoyed by strong fundraising and outreach to moderates, independents.

  • High Democratic turnout reflected voter concern about inflation, healthcare access, education funding, and divisive rhetoric.

  • Talarico now faces Republican nominee in competitive general election, signaling potential centrist shift within Democrats.



